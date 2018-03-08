Former Trump campaign manager pleads not guilty, trial to begin July 10

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has entered a plea of not guilty to charges of bank fraud and tax crimes in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

Judge TS Ellis set the trial to begin July 10.

Prosecutors told said in court they planned to call 20-25 witnesses and the prosecutors' arguments could last up to two weeks.

This will be the first of two trials for Manafort this year. A trial on federal charges in Washington, DC, is scheduled to begin in September.

