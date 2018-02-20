Florida resident wakes up to 8.5-foot-long gator under truck, removed by trapper

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. -- A State Alligator Trapper responded to a home in Land O' Lakes on Tuesday to remove an 8.5-foot-long alligator from underneath a truck.

A resident in Sable Ridge called deputies who then called a trapper to come and remove the gator after the alligator was found in his driveway underneath his pickup truck.

Watch as the trapper wrangles the gator from underneath the truck: