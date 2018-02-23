Florida Gov. Rick Scott to announce new school safety plan after Parkland shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -

Florida Gov. Rick Scott will announce a plan Friday to make "major changes" to help keep students safe following last week's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

In a Thursday news release, the governor's office said the plan includes school safety improvements and keeping guns away from individuals struggling with mental illness.

Scott is scheduled to hold the Friday news conference at 11 a.m. in Tallahassee.

The governor said he held meetings recently with law enforcement, school administrators, teachers, mental health experts and state agency leadership.

Seventeen people were killed in the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Fla., prompting student walkouts and protests across the country this week calling for policy changes.