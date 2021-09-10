Watch
Flight takes about 200, including Americans, out of Kabul

Bernat Armangue/AP
Foreigners board a Qatar Airways aircraft at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Posted at 8:13 PM, Sep 09, 2021
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An estimated 200 foreigners, including Americans, have left Kabul on an international commercial flight, marking the first large-scale evacuation since U.S. and NATO forces left Afghanistan last week.

Their departure represented a breakthrough in the bumpy coordination between the U.S. and Afghanistan’s new Taliban leaders.

The Taliban have said they would let foreigners and Afghans with valid travel documents leave, but a dayslong standoff over charter planes at another airport had cast some doubt on those assurances.

The Qatar Airways flight landed in Doha.

A senior U.S. official said that Americans, U.S. green card holders and other nationalities, including Germans, Hungarians and Canadians, were on the flight.

