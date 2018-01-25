Semi hauling grenades, ammunition and chemicals catches fire on I-76 in Ohio

EDINBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A small fire on a FedEX truck hauling ammunition, chemicals and grenades closed I-76 eastbound in Portage County, Ohio overnight.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol the FedEx semi had a small brake fire at the entrance to the westbound rest area in Edinburg Township at 10:26 p.m. local time Wednesday. Responding officers were able to put the fire out with fire extinguishers before it spread to the trailer.

Troopers said in a media release that after reviewing the billing papers it was determined that the trailer was hauling sodium hydroxide, a barrel of unidentified ammunition and a 60-pound container of inert training grenades.

All lanes of I-76 were closed between State Route 14 and State Route 225 until 2:30 a.m. when the eastbound lanes were reopened.

Troopers said no hazardous materials were released and once the Summit County Bomb Squad disposed of the explosives all the westbound lanes would be reopened.