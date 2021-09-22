Watch
Fed foresees a potential rate hike as soon as next year

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington. The strengthening U.S. economy is edging closer to achieving the Federal Reserve's goals for job growth and inflation, Chair Jerome Powell said in a speech in which he offered few clues to a key question overhanging the economy: When will the Fed begin to withdraw its extraordinary economic support? (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Jerome Powell
Posted at 11:27 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 14:27:54-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve signaled it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it’s concerned that high inflation pressures may persist.

The Fed also said it will likely begin slowing the pace of its monthly bond purchases later this year if the economy keeps improving.

The bond purchases have been intended to lower longer-term loan rates to encourage borrowing and spending.

The Fed’s plans reflect its belief that the economy has recovered sufficiently from the pandemic recession for it to soon begin dialing back the extraordinary support is provided after the coronavirus paralyzed the economy 18 months ago.

