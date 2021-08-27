Watch
Evacuations resume after Kabul bombings as toll now over 100

AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi
Posted at 2:06 AM, Aug 27, 2021
Evacuation flights from Afghanistan have resumed with new urgency a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover and killed more than 100.

The U.S. says further attempted attacks are expected ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave, ending America’s longest war.

As the call to prayer echoes through Kabul with the whine of departing planes, the anxious crowd outside the airport is as large as ever.

But more countries are now ending their evacuations.

