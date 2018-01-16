England man convicted for attempting to kill, eat girl now lives in US

A sex offender who was convicted in England after he attempted to meet, kill and eat a teenager has moved to Blair, Nebraska.

Residents there are concerned about the man is known in England as the "Canterbury Cannibal." Dale Bolinger, 62, was convicted in 2014 in Canterbury, England, of attempting to meet the girl for grooming and to make child porn.

Throughout the United Kingdom, newspapers like the Daily Mail and Kent Online paint a horrific picture of the crimes. Reports say Bolinger tried to meet a 14-year-old girl to rape, behead her, and eat her allegedly spending hours on fetish websites and buying an axe one day before trying to meet the girl.

Last week, he registered as a Nebraska sex offender and listed his address at a home near Blair off of Highway 133.

Sylvia Kasper lives in the neighborhood and says she's worried about the safety of the kids she watches.

"It's making my heart race. It's scary, considering I have a small daycare, and now I really have to watch and keep doors locked," Kasper said.

Washington County Sheriff's Department is actively patrolling the area, and have done one compliance check with Bolinger. He was recently released by U.K. authorities, is a U.S. citizen and is living with a friend.

Neighbors want people to know what's going on, and want him out.

"It scared me to have somebody like that in our neighborhood," another neighbor said. "We don't need anybody like that in our neighborhood. He evidently created a bad crime, and it's not good for the neighborhood."

The Nebraska State Patrol said they can't stop a person legally in the country from living in the state, and that if a person meets the sex offender criteria, they must register.