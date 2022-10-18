Employers reporting that workers are quitting due to boredom

People are quitting their jobs at levels the U.S. hasn’t seen in 30 years.

A lot of businesses are now worried about burning people out. Experts say in an effort to ease the load, some jobs have become so dull that it's driving people to quit.

It's called bore-out.

One recent survey found boredom at work is the No.1 people are leaving their jobs.

It's not just that the job is too easy.

Workers, especially younger workers, report getting bored when they feel like their job is meaningless. Experts say chronic boredom can lead to mental health issues like depression, anxiety and insomnia.

Experts say businesses and managers can cut down on bore-out by paying attention to individuals.

And making sure everyone has something meaningful to work on

