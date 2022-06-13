Dad who took Confederate flag into Capitol on trial with son

A federal trial has started for a father and son from Delaware charged with storming the U.S. Capitol together.

The father was photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag.

During the trial’s opening statements Monday, defense attorneys said Kevin Seefried and his son, Hunter, never intended to interfere with the Electoral College vote count at the Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden is hearing testimony without a jury.

The Seefrieds waived their right to a jury trial, which means McFadden will decide their cases.

The charges against both Seefrieds include a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding.

The trial is occurring in the backdrop of the Jan. 6 congressional hearing. The committee has laid the groundwork with clips from a number of former President Donald Trump's allies that contradict his claims of a rigged election.