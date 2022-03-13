Watch
Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix. Trump remains the most popular figure with the GOP base as he considers another bid for the White House. He's flexing the power of his endorsement in several high-profile midterm contests. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 5:57 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 20:57:14-05

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Two lifelong Republicans representing neighboring congressional districts in South Carolina are unlikely players in the fierce debate over the future of their party.

Reps. Nancy Mace and Tom Rice are both facing spirited primary challenges from rivals backed by former President Donald Trump.

For Rice, the sin was his support for Trump’s second impeachment after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection ignited by the then-president. Mace drew the ire of Trump and his backers by voting to certify President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election.

Trump held a rally Saturday in Florence, South Carolina, with their primary challengers and laced into both as insufficiently loyal.

