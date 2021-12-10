Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Court won't stop Texas abortion ban, but lets clinics sue

items.[0].image.alt
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Supreme Court
Posted at 3:11 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 18:11:29-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place Texas' ban on most abortions. And the decision on Friday offers only a glimmer of daylight for clinics in the state to challenge the nation’s most restrictive abortion law.

The justices ruled that Texas abortion providers can sue over the state’s ban, but it sharply limited who they can sue.

That's a result that both sides said probably will prevent federal courts from effectively blocking the law.

Five conservative justices, including three appointed by former President Donald Trump, formed a majority for that part of the ruling.

The Texas law makes abortion illegal after a cardiac activity is detected in an embryo. That’s around six weeks before some women even know they are pregnant.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE