White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19, won't travel with Biden to Europe

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she will not accompany President Joe Biden on a trip to Europe after testing positive for COVID-19.

Psaki says she had two "socially-distanced meetings" with the president on Monday and that Biden is not considered a close contact. She added that she's experiencing "mild" symptoms.

"In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test," Psaki said.

Psaki previously contracted COVID-19 in October. At the time of her positive test, Biden was traveling in Europe for a G20 summit in Rome and a U.N. climate summit in Scotland. Psaki decided not to attend the trip after several White House staffers tested positive for the virus.