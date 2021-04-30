Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

US to restrict travel from India over COVID-19 starting Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Vucci/AP
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Jen Psaki
Posted at 11:41 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 14:42:26-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will restrict travel from India starting on May 4, the White House says, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergency of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that President Joe Biden’s administration made the determination on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in India,” she said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19