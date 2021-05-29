Watch
TSA: More than 1.9M passengers took to the skies Friday, a pandemic record

David Zalubowski/AP
Trnasportation Security Administration agents process passengers at the south security checkpoint in Denver International Airport as travellers deal with the effects of the new coronavirus Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:59 AM, May 29, 2021
The TSA recorded its highest level of passengers Friday since the pandemic started in March 2020.

They say 1,902,315 passengers passed through security checkpoints on May 28, the first time more than 1.9 million people have flown since the coronavirus pandemic halted travel.

Another 1.85 million people passed through airport security on Thursday.

Transportation experts knew this memorial Day weekend would see higher travel, as more and more fully-vaccinated Americans embraced travel after more than a year of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.

