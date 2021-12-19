Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she has tested positive for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Dwyer /AP
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Elizabeth Warren looks to the audience after addressing the Democratic State Convention before the delegate vote in Springfield, Mass. on Saturday, June 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Warren
Posted at 2:39 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 17:44:18-05

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, announced Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Warren noted that she was only experiencing "mild" symptoms. She also said she had previously been vaccinated and gotten a booster shot.

"As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible - together, we can save lives," Warren tweeted.

Warren's positive test comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19