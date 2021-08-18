Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

FL Board of Education votes to punish 2 school districts that defied DeSantis and mandated masks

items.[0].image.alt
WPTV
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference at Christ the King Catholic School in Jacksonville on May 11, 2021.
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Posted at 10:10 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 13:34:49-04

Florida's Board of Education voted Tuesday to impose punishments against two school districts that have defied Gov. Ron DeSantis and instituted mask mandates.

The board voted in an emergency session to issue sanctions against the school districts in Alachua County (which includes Gainesville) and Broward County (which includes Fort Lauderdale).

The board did not announce how the districts will be punished. They'll be handed down at a later date by the state education commissioner, who is appointed by DeSantis.

Potential penalties against the districts would be the first since DeSantis threatened to withhold funding from schools that mandate masks among students.

The board vote comes as Florida faces surging case rates and hospitalizations from COVID-19. Last week, the White House COVID-19 response team reported that Florida alone recorded more positive COVID-19 tests than 30 states combined.

In fact, some school districts are already seeing outbreaks among students and staff. This week, the Gainesville Sun reported that the Alachua County Public Schools has 535 students and 60 staff members currently in quarantine. In the last two weeks, 59 students and 52 staff members contracted COVID-19, and within the last month, two custodians in the district have died of the virus.

The White House has already expressed support for Florida school districts that choose to defy DeSantis' order against mask mandates. Earlier this week, the Biden administration sent a letter to DeSantis saying that any school whose funds are cut for upholding a mask mandate will be reimbursed with federal funds.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19