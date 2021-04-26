Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

CDC issues new guidelines for summer camps

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Wood Blocks on Light Blue Table with Assorted Sea Shells and Starfish for Summer Camp Concept
Wood Blocks on a Table for Summer Camp Concept
Posted at 10:22 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 13:28:37-04

If you're gearing up for summer camp, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidelines for what camp should look like this year.

The CDC issued the guidance over the weekend, including updates on physical distancing and camp activities.

Medical experts said camp employees over the age of 16 should be vaccinated against COVID-19 and continue to take prevention steps, including wearing masks when working or volunteering in youth settings.

The CDC said everyone should wear masks at all times except when sleeping, eating, and swimming.

When it comes to physical distancing, children should be around three feet away from one another and six feet apart while eating and drinking.

The CDC also recommended that campers be separated into small groups, which don't interact and be kept six feet apart from each other at all times.

Everyone should spend activities outside as much as possible.

Indoor activities and close contact outdoor sports are also being discouraged. But if they must be inside, the agency recommends that doors and windows be left open when possible.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19