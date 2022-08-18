Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

CNN says network ending 'Reliable Sources,' Brian Stelter leaving the company

The show aired on CNN for 30 years in various forms
Brian Stelter
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Brian Stelter attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media issue celebration at The Pool on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Brian Stelter
Posted at 1:40 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 16:42:36-04

CNN announced on Thursday that host Brian Stelter will be leaving the company, and said his show "Reliable Sources" will end.

The show, which analyzed how the media covers various stories over the years, will air its last episode on Sunday.

Amy Entelis, a vice president of content development at the cable network, said, “Stelter came to CNN from the New York Times as the nation’s top media reporter. He departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster.”

She said, “We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”

The show has aired on CNN for 30 years in various forms. Stelter came to the role from the New York Times in 2013 after working for the paper as a media reporter, CNN said.

Stelter hosted shows on how journalists and media outlets covered stories and made decisions during his time with CNN, with a run lasting nearly a decade with the network. He also served as a media writer for CNN.com during that time.

A team with CNN Digital will continue to produce and write the Reliable Sources newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations