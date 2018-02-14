Climber dies, 7 others stranded on Oregon's Mount Hood

One climber is dead, and seven others remain stranded on Tuesday on Oregon's Mount Hood as rescuers are having a tough time navigating through difficult conditions to reach the climbers, the Oregonian reported.

The male climber died on Tuesday after falling 700 feet. The climber was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Portland, where he died.

The climbers have split into two groups. One group of four climbers is sparingly using a cell phone, and reported they have enough supplies to last a day. Authorities told the group that it would be best to stay put.

The other group, which is said to have at least three climbers, was reportedly closer to the summit of Mount Hood.

The goal is to have both group of climbers off the mountain by 1 a.m. PT. A storm is forecast to begin early Wednesday morning.

"I can't speak to their mental state. I know what mine would be if I were up there and I would be a wreck," Sheriff Spokesman Stg. Brian Jensen told the Oregonian.

Mount Hood is reportedly not a popular destination in February, but a dry winter has caused more climbers to attempt to climb the mountain. The summit of Mount Hood is the tallest peak in Oregon.