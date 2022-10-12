Capitol Police investigate suspicious letter 'with concerning language' sent to Rep. Thompson's D.C. office

U.S. Capitol Police announced they are investigating after a suspicious letter "with concerning language" was sent to the office of Rep. Bennie Thompson on Tuesday.

In a tweet just before 7 p.m., the Jan. 6 Select Committee chairman informed the public that the suspicious package was delivered to his D.C. office, but all his staffers were safe.

"We will continue to monitor the issue and update you all with more information. Thank you," Thompson said in the tweet.

In a statement on its official Twitter account, the U.S. Capitol Police said after screening the letter, they did not find "anything dangerous inside."

They added that powder was also not found inside.

"Our investigators take all concerning statements and threats seriously. They are now working to determine who sent the letter and why," the agency said on it's official Twitter account.

The House committee will resume its hearings on Thursday, after they had to postpone a hearing in September due to Hurricane Ian, NPR reported.

Also on Tuesday, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter that agents came into contact with a powdery substance, which is "believed to be suspected narcotics."

One person was taken into custody, and the agents were being evaluated, Guglielmi said.

It's unclear if the two incidents' are related.