Burglar at California gym could dash volleyball team's hopes

LAKESIDE, Calif (KGTV) - Some California volleyball players are making a plea for tips after a burglary put their chance to compete in jeopardy.



The break-in took place after 10 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the East County Volleyball Academy off Riverside Drive. Surveillance video shows a man in a hoodie helping himself to whatever he wanted at the gym, which is home to a 12-and-under traveling girls volleyball team.



The man got away with an electronic scoreboard, money and a jarful of custom-designed buttons the girls were planning on selling.



The team has been working hard trying to raise money to compete at the Elite level, which means they could travel out of state. The team has only a few weeks left to raise about $5,000.



A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the team raise funds.