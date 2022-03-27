Boston parking garage under construction collapses; 1 killed

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction collapsed, killing a construction worker.

A second person was transported to an area hospital. Crews told WCVB-TV that the Government Center garage came down Saturday evening after a crane collapsed on the garage.

Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey told the station that the collapse caused a construction worker who was in a construction vehicle to fall over the side of the garage.

His body was found under a pile of rubble. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden told WCVB-TV that the person who died was a young man, but he did not identify him.