Bond set at $50K in case of Michigan man who allegedly shot at teen for asking directions

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A bond has been set for a man accused of chasing after and shooting at a Rochester teen seeking directions to school.

Jeff Ziegler, a former lieutenant in the Detroit Fire Department, was arraigned on felony charges of being in possession of a firearm and assault with intent to murder. His bond was set at $50,000.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Collins, Ziegler has a previous weapons conviction from 2005.

The judge additionally ordered the Rochester man to not have direct contact with the victim or his family, and to surrender all of his weapons to the Oakland County Sheriff's Department. He must also wear a GPS tether and attend mental health counseling two days a week.

Because the suspect stays within a 10 mile radius of the victim, the judge ordered that if bond is made, he will be required to find another place to live.

When 14-year-old Brennan Walker missed the bus and tried to walk to school Friday morning, he got lost after he couldn't remember the route. That's when Walker attempted to ask for directions at a nearby home.

Zeigler allegedly chased after Walker and fired a shot because he and his wife believed the 14-year-old was attempting to break into their home, according to a press release.