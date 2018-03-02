Backpacks banned from Wisconsin school district after BB gun, knives found

BRUCE, Wis. -- A school district in Wisconsin has made the decision to ban backpacks after multiple threats were discovered this week.

WEAU-TV in Eau Claire, Wisconsin reports that a BB gun and several knives were located in a backpack at a school in Bruce Wednesday after a student scratched graffiti on a bathroom stall door. That student was taken into custody and has been suspended indefinitely.

Earlier in the week, on Monday, there was a separate incident involving 'violent threats' made toward the school, WEAU says.

With those threats in mind, Bruce Public Schools announced in a call to parents that backpacks would no longer be allowed at either the middle school or high school.

"Due the circumstances this week, no backpacks are allowed in middle school and high school as recommended by the sheriff’s department. All athletic gym bags will be searched before entering school," the district said in a Facebook post.

The district's superintendent tells WEAU that in addition to the backpack ban, there will be a new entrance procedure when students comes back from spring break as well.