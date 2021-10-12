Watch
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
A sign in the parking lot of Mariano's grocery store advertises the availability of jobs Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Chicago. One reason America’s employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday, Oct. 12: Americans are quitting in droves. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 11:13 AM, Oct 12, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — One reason America's employers have trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves.

The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July.

Hiring also slowed in August.

The report showed the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.

According to the report, the three industries that saw job openings decreased included health care and social assistance (-224,000), accommodation and food services (-178,000), and state and local government education (-124,000).

Hires decreased to 6.3 million, according to the report.

The report stated that the two industries that saw a decrease in hiring were accommodation and food services (-240,000) and state and local government education (-160,000).

The data strongly suggests that the delta variant wreaked havoc on the job market in August.

As COVID-19 cases surged, quits jumped in restaurants and hotels and rose in other public-facing jobs, such as retail and education.

