TV personality Frank Fritz has suffered a stroke.

His former "American Pickers" co-host Mike Wolfe revealed the news of Fritz being hospitalized Thursday.

On social media, Wolfe posted a picture of Fritz and a caption asking fans to "pray for my friend," USA Today reported.

According to TMZ, Fritz last appeared on the History channel show in March 2020, having stepped away after undergoing back surgery.

According to History.com, the show followed Wolfe and Fritz as they zig-zagged across the U.S. to buy up junk and restore it to its former glory, according to History.com.

Fritz became a part of the show in 2010, People reported.