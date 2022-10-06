All treats, no tricks: McDonald's bringing back Halloween Happy Meal

Boo!

McDonald's surprised fans on Facebook Thursday by announcing the Halloween Happy Meal is coming back.

McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin first appeared in 1986 and haven't been on the menu since 2016.

There are three bucket designs and are available Oct. 18 - 31 while supplies last.

The Halloween pails will replace the classic Happy Meal box.

To get yours, you can order a Hamburger Happy Meal or 4 or 6 piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal.

McDonald's has also created an adult Happy Meal.