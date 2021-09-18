Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Afghan survivors of errant US drone strike seek probe

items.[0].image.alt
Bernat Armangue/AP
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 file photo, the Ahmadi family pray at the cemetery next to family graves of family members killed by a US drone strike, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Sorry is not enough for the Afghan survivors of an errant U.S. drone strike that killed 10 members of their family, including seven children. On Saturday, Sept. 18, they demanded Washington investigate who fired the drone and punish the military personnel responsible for the strike, said Emal Ahmadi, whose 3-year-old daughter Malika was killed on Aug. 29 when the U.S. hellfire missile struck his elder brother's car. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
Afghanistan Drone Strike
Afghanistan Drone Strike
Posted at 2:51 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 17:51:02-04

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A survivor of an errant U.S. drone strike that killed 10 members of his family has demanded that those responsible be punished.

Emal Ahmadi also said on Saturday that Washington’s apology wasn't enough. A U.S. general called the Aug. 29 strike a “tragic mistake,” retracting Friday initial claims that the attack targeted an Islamic State militant.

The strike came in the chaotic final phase of the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan.

It was launched just days after an IS suicide bomber killed 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops at a crowded gate of the Kabul airport where thousands had gathered in hopes of getting on evacuation flights.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE

CLICK TO LEARN MORE