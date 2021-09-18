Afghan survivors of errant US drone strike seek probe

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A survivor of an errant U.S. drone strike that killed 10 members of his family has demanded that those responsible be punished.

Emal Ahmadi also said on Saturday that Washington’s apology wasn't enough. A U.S. general called the Aug. 29 strike a “tragic mistake,” retracting Friday initial claims that the attack targeted an Islamic State militant.

The strike came in the chaotic final phase of the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan.

It was launched just days after an IS suicide bomber killed 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops at a crowded gate of the Kabul airport where thousands had gathered in hopes of getting on evacuation flights.