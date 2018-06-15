14-year-old dies after being shot in the head at birthday party in Indiana

LAWRENCE, Ind. -- A 14-year-old boy in Lawrence, Indiana died from his injuries Friday after being shot in the head at a teenager's birthday over the weekend.

The shooting happened when a fight broke out at the Lawrence Lion’s Club and five kids, all under the age of 15, were shot.

Four of those kids received non-life-threatening injuries, but 14-year-old Daron Johnson died from his injuries at Riley Hospital for Children, Lawrence Deputy Chief of Police Gary Woodruff said.

Police said Tuesday that Johnson wouldn't survive his injuries.

“I just remember me being with my son that day, early in the daytime and I didn’t know that I wasn’t going to see him,” said Daron’s mother, Cheree Sampson. “I didn’t know that I wasn’t going to see him.”

The cause of that argument is still under investigation, but Daron’s family says he wasn’t even involved in the fight.

“He had nothing to do with either argument on either side,” Daron's uncle said. “Wrong place, wrong time.”

The youngest victim was 11 years old. Police say there were several parents at the party, which was just starting to wrap up around 10:30 p.m. when shots rang out.

“Where are kids getting guns? I have no idea. I know our kids don’t run around with guns at 14 and 15 years old and I don’t think nobody else’s kids should,” Sampson said.

A 14-year-old was taken into custody early Sunday morning but police believe there may have been other people who fired shots.

If you have any information about this shooting or anyone who may be involved contact the Lawrence Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.