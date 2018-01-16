'Pickler & Ben' renewed for a second season

The E.W. Scripps Co. announced Nashville-based daytime talker "Pickler & Ben" will return for a second season.

The show features country music star Kellie Pickler and Emmy Award-winning television personality Ben Aaron.

The talker features the best in lifestyle and entertainment and is recorded in front of a live studio audience.

Guests in the first season included Dolly Parton, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Little Big Town among others.

"'Pickler & Ben' is thrilled to continue our mission of uplifting and entertaining viewers for a second season," Executive Producer Lisa Erspamer said in a news release. "Our impassioned team is committed to highlighting stories that make you smile and people who make you cheer – star chefs, DIY experts, celebrities and top-notch entertainment. Our goal remains the same: to bring joy, light and humor to daytime."

"Pickler & Ben" is produced by Grammy Award-winning superstar Faith Hill; co-founder of Happy Street Entertainment, Lisa Erspamer; and president and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment Jason Owen; in partnership with Scripps. Award-winning director, Joe Terry ("The Oprah Winfrey Show") directs "Pickler & Ben." Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution is distributing the show in national syndication.

Scripps also runs two other successful syndicated original programs, "The List," which is entering its seventh season, and "Right This Minute," which is entering its eighth season.