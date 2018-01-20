Trump blames Democrats on Twitter, but privately fears shutdown will fall on him, report says

CNN
8:12 AM, Jan 20, 2018
1 hour ago

I know you've heard of a government shutdown. They're not new. There have been 18 in US history; they happen under Republican and Democratic presidents. But what are they really?  First, we need to do a quick civics lesson. (Sorry.) In 1974, legislation set a deadline of Oct. 1 to fund the government. A shutdown or "spending gap" happens when lawmakers can't agree on funding before that deadline. Here are just some of the things that feel the immediate impact when the government closes up shop. Immediately, more than 800,000 government employees are sent on a shutdown furlough. Think of it like a vacation, but it's not fun. And you're not getting paid. And you're not sure when Congress will get its act together so that you do get paid. Not every employee gets sent home, though. "Essential staff" like police officers, most of the FBI, border patrol officers and federal emergency workers all get to keep coming to work. SEE MORE: House GOP Budget Between A Moderate Rock And A Hard-Right Place Do you like to camp outside in one of our beautiful national parks? Too bad! They shut down, too. If you're there when the shutdown takes effect, pack up, baby! You're going home. National museums, zoos and monuments also close.  If you haven't gotten your passport for that life-changing trip to some far-flung island, get it now: The passport service may be able to keep issuing passports, but it depends on how long the shutdown is. But hey, it's not all bad news! You'll still be able to complain about how un-fun the post office is, because they all stay open. (Shoutout to stamps and postage fees for that one.) If you're a parent with a kid in a free lunch program, most schools will be able to keep that up, at least for about a month.  Airports will stay open, but there could be more delays than usual. Social security checks will keep going out, and our butt-kicking on-duty military will still be getting paid and working. Oh, and here's the kicker: The president and all those senators and representatives who couldn't do their jobs and come to an agreement to keep the government going? They also keep getting paid. Trending stories at Newsy.com Trump Administration Goes To Court Over Its Definition Of 'Bona Fide' Emails Reportedly Show Trump's Business Allies Reaching Out To Moscow Mexico Insists Once Again It Won't Pay For Trump's Border 'Wall'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - JANUARY 16: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan during a joint press conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House January 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

Pool
Copyright Getty Images

President Donald Trump is telling aides and allies that the Democrats caused the government shutdown, "but that he will be blamed" for it, according to a source close to the White House.

Trump has tweeted multiple times since the shutdown began that it was the fault of Democrats for letting it happen.

A CNN poll out before the government shut down on Friday showed that about half of Americans said they would blame either Trump (21%) or congressional Republicans (26%). About a third, 31%, said they would hold Democrats responsible.

Trump and his representatives have labeled the impasse the "Schumer shutdown" after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, but the New York Democrat was quick to cast blame at the President, calling it "the Trump shutdown" on the Senate floor.

Related: Government shuts down as lawmakers still searching for a deal

According to White House legislative director Marc Short, the President spoke with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this morning and plans to talk to leaders as negotiations continue.

White House chief of staff John Kelly is at the White House making phone calls and reaching out to members of Congress, while Short and White House budget director Mick Mulvaney are on Capitol Hill meeting with congressional leaders.

A senior White House official expressed doubt that a deal would be cut Saturday. The official noted that it is possible that there might be meetings at the White House Saturday on the shutdown, but that had not been decided yet.

The battle lines are entrenched in this through Sunday night," the official said.

The source close to the White House told CNN that the White House believes Schumer will press for some concessions for "a few days if that long" as they work to strike a budget deal.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.