Subpoenaed Trump aide goes silent after Monday's bizarre round of interviews
7:59 AM, Mar 6, 2018
Sam Nunberg's interview tour is over for now.
Nunberg was booked to appear on CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday morning, but he did not show up for the interview.
When an unknown person answered the phone at his home Tuesday morning, the person said Nunberg is done doing interviews.
According to two sources with knowledge of the matter, ABC also pursued Nunberg for Tuesday's "Good Morning America." But the producers feared that he would bail, and sure enough, he stopped responding to messages on Tuesday morning. "He went dark," one of the sources said.
Nunberg's change in media strategy appears related to the change of heart that unfolded before a national audience during his media tour on Monday.
He started out by flaunting Mueller's subpoenaand saying "let him arrest me." At one point, he even handed the subpoena paper to MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. He seemed to revel in the show he was starring in.
"Jake, I'm definitely the first person to ever do this, right?" he asked CNN's Jake Tapper.
Interviewer after interviewer emphasized that Nunberg could be facing serious legal jeopardy. They asked if he wanted to reconsider his position; asked if he'd consulted his lawyer; and asked about his family.
Nunberg asked questions too -- almost as if he was seeking legal advice. In the 7 p.m. hour on Monday, he asked CNN's Erin Burnett, "Do you think Robert Mueller is going to send me to prison, Erin, for this?" She answered, "I don't know, but he certainly would be within his rights."
Some of Nunberg's associates said they were worried about his state of mind. Burnett said at the end of the interview that she smelled alcohol on his breath. But he deniedthat he had been drinking.
Paparazzi-style photographers were waiting for Nunberg outside CNN's New York bureau. He spoke with one of the camera crews and then continued talking with reporters by phone. But his tone changed. By the end of the day, Nunberg signaled that he will continue cooperating with Mueller, after all.