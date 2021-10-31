Watch
New framework bolsters Biden's hand as climate summit begins

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders summit, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Rome. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joe Biden
Posted at 1:44 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 16:44:53-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden heads to a United Nations climate conference Monday energized by a new legislative framework that would be the largest action ever taken by the United States to address climate change.

The $555 billion plan for climate spending is the centerpiece of a sweeping domestic policy package Biden and congressional Democrats presented ahead of the climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland.

While uncertain to pass in a closely divided Congress, the framework has reassured Democrats and environmental leaders that a president who has made climate action a key focus of his administration won't arrive in Glasgow empty-handed.

