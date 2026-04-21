How to save money on flights as jet fuel prices surge

(KGTV) — Travelers planning trips in the spring of 2026 should prepare for significant disruptions across the travel industry.

Mostly because of the war in Iran, jet fuel prices have nearly doubled. Additionally, TSA workers are facing pay uncertainty, and air traffic controllers are understaffed.

Air Canada has announced it is eliminating some flights into the U.S. temporarily because the airline is not making enough money on those routes.

"Carriers like Delta Airlines and Air Canada are becoming more selective. They're trimming underperforming routes and focusing on high-revenue, high-demand markets," Andrew Herriman with the Global Travel Collection said.

For those trying to book flights this summer, there are several helpful tools available. A flight aggregator like Google Flights is highly recommended.

Skyscanner is another option, though it sometimes redirects users through third-party booking sites, which can be risky.

This is also an ideal time to consider booking flights with a credit card, as many offer built-in travel insurance. Options include the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Preferred, the Capital One X Venture One card, or the Platinum Card through Amex.

Travelers should also consider alternative airports when booking a flight to save money, said Herriman.

"I just booked flights for a client, and they saved about $1,000 a person just by going to LA," Herriman said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

