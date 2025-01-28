2nd real estate agent charged with price gouging in connection to LA wildfires

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The state Attorney General's Office announced charges Tuesday against a second Southern California real estate agent accused of price-gouging by allegedly raising the rental price of a Glendale home by 50% following the Eaton Fire.

According to state prosecutors, Lar Sevan Chouljian was charged Monday with one misdemeanor count of price gouging for allegedly raising the price of a rental property by more than the 10% permitted following the state emergency declaration prompted by the Eaton Fire.

She is due to be arraigned in Los Angeles Superior Court on March 4.

According to the AG's Office, a family that was evacuated during the fire inquired about renting a home in Glendale, but Chouljian allegedly offered the family a rental price that exceeded the list price by more than 50%.

"In the face of natural disaster, we should be coming together to help our neighbors, not attempting to profit off of their pain," Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. "Today's charges are another example of DOJ's commitment to put an end to price gouging."

Another real estate agent was charged by the state last week with price gouging for allegedly raising the price of a rental home in La Cañada Flintridge by 38% following the fire.

Bonta's office urged anyone who suspects cases of price gouging to report the activity at oag.ca.gov/report or by calling a hotline at 800-952- 5225.

A conviction for price gouging can result in up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.