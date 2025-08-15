15-year-old student with disabilities detained by immigration agents outside LA school

LOS ANGELES (CNN/KCBS) — A 15-year-old student with disabilities was detained by Department of Homeland Security agents outside Arleta High School in Los Angeles on Monday, according to Los Angeles Unified School District officials.

The student from San Fernando High School was at Arleta High School with his family to register a sibling for classes when the incident occurred.

"This cannot happen," LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said during a press conference.

Carvalho described it as an alleged case of mistaken identity, and the student was released after family members intervened.

"Yes, it happened before the start of the school year. But this is the exact type of incident that traumatizes our communities and cannot repeat itself," Carvalho said.

School officials reported that after the agents left, school police collected bullets that were apparently left behind on the sidewalk.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass emphasized that local law enforcement is not cooperating with federal immigration enforcement.

"We are gathered here today to talk about protecting our children from the federal government," Bass said.

"The school district has protections in place to keep kids safe," she added.

In response to the incident, LAUSD is implementing new safety measures ahead of the school year, including expanded Safe Passage programs, additional bus routes, central office staff, and community safety teams around campuses with higher risks of immigration raids.

The district will also distribute family preparedness packets to all students on the first day of school.

LAUSD Board Member Kelly Gonez, whose district includes Arleta High School, called the incident shocking and unacceptable.

"Our communities are under attack. It's a deliberate targeting of our Latino communities, our immigrant communities, and the intention is to sow fear and to be cruel and inhumane," Gonez said.

Gonez emphasized the importance of students feeling safe at school.

"Kids can't learn when they are feeling trauma and they feel unsafe. We want to make sure their kids can continue learning, but we know that the best place to do that is in our classrooms, with our students, with our support staff," she said.