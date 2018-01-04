Powerball Jackpot reaches $460 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing

Numbers are set to be drawn Wednesday night for the Powerball Jackpot's $460 million prize.

Together both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have grown to $878 million combined.

The Powerball will be drawn at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday. The deadline to buy tickets is 7 p.m.

If no one wins Wednesday night's drawing, another drawing will be held Saturday.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Friday night.

