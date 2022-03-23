Watch
News

Actions

Mountain lion tranquilized inside California building

Mountain Lion (FILE)
AP Graphics
Mountain Lion (FILE)
Posted at 2:12 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 17:12:54-04

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a mountain lion was tranquilized after it wandered into an industrial park and then entered a building in Southern California.

A state Fish and Wildlife biologist says the cougar was at the property in Irvine on Tuesday when it was spooked by something and ran through an open door into the building.

People inside the building were able to scramble out, but the big cat had no way of leaving and was tranquilized.

The animal was transported to a veterinary clinic to be checked out and tagged for future tracking.

It will be released back into the wild.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!