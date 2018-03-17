Mother thanks blood donors who keep daughter alive

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The upcoming San Diego Blood Bank blood drive brings to light stories of lives saved by the generosity of others.

4-year-old Kamila is one of those people who’s life is forever changed by donations.

Kamila was diagnosed with beta thalassemia major when she was a newborn. Following the diagnosis, Kamila received her first blood transfusion at the Rady Children’s Hospital when she was two months old.

Her mother, Maria Saradpon, described what it felt like to find out her daughter has a blood disorder. “I cried because it’s scary. She’s a little baby getting a blood transfusion.”

RELATED: Man gives back after San Diego Blood Bank helped save his life

She says all she wanted to was spend time with her baby. “We were trying to figure out this whole thalassemia stuff but also enjoy our baby.”

Maria said the reality is, this can happen to anyone. “It’s crazy how you don’t think about how important it is and how many lives are saved and affected by blood donations until you’re the one person affected by it.”

She says her and her family are forever grateful for those who donate the life-saving blood. “Thank you! Thank you so much for donating blood because it’s keeping my baby girl alive, happy and healthy.