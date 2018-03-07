Mother, son killed by massive block of falling snow

KIRKWOOD, Calif. -- A 7-year-old boy and his mother were killed when a massive block of snow fell from a roof several feet from the front door of the condo they were staying in Monday.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Department said 50-year-old Olga Perkovic and her son, Aaron Goodstein were returning to the condo after skiing when a trailer-sized block of snow collapsed onto them.

Rescuers held an hours-long search at the nearby Kirkwood Ski Resort because the two had boarded a lift in the afternoon.

The mother and son were found beneath three feet of snow after a neighbor saw ski gloves nearby. The pair mark the third and fourth skiers to die at California resorts since a powerful snowstorm struck last week.

A snowboarder died after falling head first into a deep powder and suffocating at the China Peak resort.

Similarly, a snowboarder was found dead Friday after being reported missing during a blizzard at Squaw Valley.

The heavy snow also caused an avalanche in Squaw Valley that buried five people. Two of those people had to be taken to the hospital due to their injuries.