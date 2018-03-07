Mother, son killed by massive block of falling snow

The mother and son were found beneath three feet of snow after a neighbor saw ski gloves nearby. The pair mark the third and fourth skiers to die at California resorts since a powerful snowstorm struck last week.
A snowboarder died after falling head first into a deep powder and suffocating at the China Peak resort.
Similarly, a snowboarder was found dead Friday after being reported missing during a blizzard at Squaw Valley.
The heavy snow also caused an avalanche in Squaw Valley that buried five people. Two of those people had to be taken to the hospital due to their injuries.