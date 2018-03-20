Mother arrested by border agents in viral video released

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) -- A mother of three shown in a video being detained by Customs and Border Protection agents was released Tuesday on her own recognizance.

A judge said that Perla Morales-Luna, 36, isn’t a danger to society or a flight risk.

The video showing Luna’s detention made rounds on social media earlier in March. The video shows Luna being arrested by agents in National City.

Luna’s daughters can be heard screaming in the background of the video as their mother is placed into the back of a Border Patrol vehicle.

In response to the video, authorities said Luna was detained due to accusations that she runs a criminal smuggling organization in East County.

Authorities added that Luna is in the U.S. illegally and is expected to be deported. The case will now go before federal court in San Diego.