Motel assault suspect dies after Southern California arrest

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man who assaulted security guards at a Southern California motel died at a hospital after he was arrested following a violent confrontation with police.

A police statement says Santa Ana officers responded late Friday following reports of a man breaking windows at a La Quinta Inn.

The statement says the man, who had injuries to his hands and arms, acted violently when he was confronted by the officers.

The man was arrested and transported to Orange County Global Medical Center, where he died Saturday morning.

His name was withheld pending family notification. The death is under investigation.