Watch
News

Actions

Motel assault suspect dies after Southern California arrest

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 3:53 PM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 18:53:48-04

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man who assaulted security guards at a Southern California motel died at a hospital after he was arrested following a violent confrontation with police.

A police statement says Santa Ana officers responded late Friday following reports of a man breaking windows at a La Quinta Inn.

The statement says the man, who had injuries to his hands and arms, acted violently when he was confronted by the officers.

The man was arrested and transported to Orange County Global Medical Center, where he died Saturday morning.

His name was withheld pending family notification. The death is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!