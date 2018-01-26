More than $150K in jewels, clothing stolen from Encinitas home

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - Investigators are looking for the suspect or suspects behind the theft of more than $150,000 in jewelry from an Encinitas home.

San Diego Sheriff's Department said the theft occurred on Aug. 4, 2017, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Rancho Santa Fe Road. Deputies said the intruders removed the screen from an open window and stole handbags, sunglasses, clothing, and jewelry.

The stolen items are valued at more than $150,000.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone with information leading to a felony arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDSO at 760-966-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.