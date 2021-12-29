Watch
Mom: 14-year-old girl shot by Los Angeles Police 'died in my arms'

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Soledad Peralta and Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, the parents of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, attend in a news conference outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquraters in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Posted at 7:57 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 10:57:53-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Relatives of a 14-year-old girl who was killed by Los Angeles police last week say she loved skateboarding and had dreams of becoming an engineer to build robots.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was struck while hiding in a dressing room as an officer was aiming rifle rounds at a man suspected of assaulting customers at a North Hollywood clothing store and a bullet went through a wall.

The family on Tuesday stood outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters to call for justice and remember their daughter.

The LAPD on Monday posted an edited video package online with footage from the Dec. 23 shooting at a Burlington store crowded with holiday shoppers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
