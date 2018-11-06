Mold, rodents among issues reported at Pendleton housing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Nov. 1 report by Reuters detailed multiple instances of mold, rodent infestation, leaks and other housing issues at military bases across the country, including Camp Pendleton. Lincoln Military Housing controls most of the base's 7,900 housing units.

Lincoln Family Housing President Jarl Bliss accused Reuters of multiple inaccuracies and omissions that paint LFH in a poor light, like Reuters' finding of the company's slow response times to issues like mold, rodents and water damage. But Bliss did not dispute Reuters' finding that the company settled a lawsuit over mold at Camp Pendleton and is fighting another mold suit filed by a family that resided in Naval base housing in San Diego.

"Contrary to what the story would lead a reader to believe, we do not profit by skimping on service," Bliss said in a company-issued statement. "To the contrary, we are most successful when we have satisfied residents who recommend LMH housing to other military families."

Military members and their families living on bases like Camp Pendleton do not have the same tenant rights protections as residents living on privately-owned land.