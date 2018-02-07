MiraCosta College Police warning students after man exposes self in parking lot

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- Police at MiraCosta college are warning students after they say a man pulled up next to a student in a parking lot and began performing sexual acts.

Police say the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in parking lot 2-A on the Oceanside Campus.

According to police, a woman was sitting in her car when the suspect pulled up next to her and began masturbating in his vehicle.

The woman got out of her vehicle and walked away, police say. The suspect then drove away.

Following the incident, police released a list of safety tips for students: