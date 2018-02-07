MiraCosta College Police warning students after man exposes self in parking lot

Zac Self
12:19 PM, Feb 7, 2018
OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- Police at MiraCosta college are warning students after they say a man pulled up next to a student in a parking lot and began performing sexual acts.

Police say the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in parking lot 2-A on the Oceanside Campus.

According to police, a woman was sitting in her car when the suspect pulled up next to her and began masturbating in his vehicle.

The woman got out of her vehicle and walked away, police say. The suspect then drove away.

Following the incident, police released a list of safety tips for students:

  • Walk with a companion whenever possible.
  • Do not park in dark areas of the campus.
  • If you feel uncomfortable walking into a secluded area, you can request a Safety Escort anytime.
  • Be aware of your surroundings; report any suspicious behavior to College Police immediately at (760) 795- 6640 (please enter this number into your cellular telephone).
  • Always carry a cellular telephone, and consider carrying a whistle or other noise making device that can be used to attract attention or summon assistance.
  • If you do encounter someone presenting harassing/threatening behavior, immediately go to the nearest occupied campus building to report the incident.
  • Emergency call boxes are located throughout the campus and are properly marked for immediate recognition.

