Woman warns of disturbing encounter with driver who asks questions, then exposes himself

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A University Heights woman says a dog walk and innocent encounter with a stranger turned disturbing quickly.

Lynne Manner was walking her dog late Tuesday morning along Madison Avenue when she noticed an older model, dark gold sedan parked on the curb. As she walked by, she says the driver - a dark-haired man in his 30s - politely asked her if she could tell him where the nearest gas station was.

“I was about to answer. I thought I saw movement and saw that he was exposed and touching himself. I was just shocked. My heart started pounding and I was shaking, because I didn’t know what he was going to do. I told him he was a jerk and walked away,” said Manner.

Manner say the man drove off down Madison Avenue. She says because she was so nervous she wasn’t able to react in time to snap a cellphone photo. Manner did file a police report with San Diego police.

“He wasn’t nervous at all. It tells me he will be out there doing this again,” said Manner.