Thousands of sailors depart San Diego as USS Carl Vinson deploys to Western Pacific
Jermaine Ong
8:32 AM, Jan 5, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The USS Carl Vinson is leaving San Diego Friday for a deployment to the Western Pacific.
Navy officials said in a statement:
The strike group's 6,000 Sailors will depart aboard aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) and guided-missile destroyers USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108).
The Carl Vinson Strike Group previously completed a six-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region last June and was the first in recent history under U.S. 3rd Fleet's command and control. The strike group will again operate under the command and control construct called Third Fleet Forward.
Michael Murphy is based in Hawaii and will later join the strike group as it transits toward the Western Pacific.
Strike group ships and units will provide maritime security, maintain freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, and operate with international partners and allies to promote regional stability and prosperity.
Carl Vinson's embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 2, includes the "Black Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 78), the "Bounty Hunters" of Strike Fighter Squadrons (VFA) 2, the "Blue Blasters" of VFA-34, the "Krestrels" of VFA-137, the "Golden Dragons" of VFA-192, the "Black Eagles" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 113, the "Gauntlets" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 and the "Providers" of Fleet Logistic Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Detachment 2.
U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces throughout the Pacific theater of operations in coordination with U.S. 7th Fleet to promote ongoing peace, security, and stability.