Watch
NewsMilitary

Actions

Marines: Pandemic-curtailed trainings contributed to troops' drowning

items.[0].image.alt
Sgt. Jamean Berry/U.S. Marines
AAV-7 Amphibious Assault Vehicles from 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion await the next mission during Exercise Iron Fist 2014 aboard Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 18, 2014. Iron Fist is an amphibious exercise that brings together Marines and sailors from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, other I Marine Expeditionary Force units, and soldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, to promote military interoperability and hone individual and small-unit skills through challenging, complex and realistic training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jamean R. Berry/Released)
Marines, JGSDF conduct amphibious landing on Pendleton
Posted at 12:44 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 15:44:22-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A new military investigation found the coronavirus pandemic curtailed trainings in 2020 and contributed to nine service members drowning off San Diego’s coast.

The findings released Wednesday were from the latest investigation into the sinking of the amphibious assault vehicle on July 30, 2020. It was one of the Marine Corps’ deadliest training accidents in recent years.

A previous investigation by the maritime branch found the sinking off San Clemente Island was caused by inadequate training, shabby maintenance of the 35-year-old amphibious assault vehicles and poor judgment by commanders.

The latest probe looked at the troops' readiness.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO LEARN MORE